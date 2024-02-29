Kristin Cavallari Teased About Hot Young Model Boyfriend, “Is That Her Kid?”

Reality TV star Kristin Cavallari is known for her years on MTV’s Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County (2004–2005), The Hills (2009–2010), and later — with her NFL quarterback husband Jay Cutler — Very Cavallari (2018–2020).

Cavallari and Cutler divorced in 2022, and now the 37-year-old mother of three is vacationing in Los Cabos, Mexico with a 24-year-old man. His name is Mark Estes and he played his last year of college football (as a wide receiver) for Montana Tech in 2023.

She captioned the selfie below: “He makes me happy.”

Estes is also a designer and model, as seen below for the Montana-made fashion label Belmont Acres Clothing, of which is a co-founder. (Cavallari is the founder of fashion accessories brand Uncommon James.)

Cavallari’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the cute couple photo in Los Cabos. Some are teasing her about the age difference, with comments including “She’s finally posting pics of her kids,” while others are more encouraging.

Cavallari’s BFF hair stylist Justin Anderson replied: “release your inhibitions” and her former The Hills co-star Spencer Pratt asked: “when’s the new show?”

Fun fact: In 2009, Cavallari made her first appearance on The Hills during the fifth season’s midseason finale at Spencer and Heidi Montag’s wedding — Cavallari caught the bouquet.