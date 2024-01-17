Kathryn Newton Flaunts Legs in Tiny Mini Dress, “Pretending To Be in Love”

Hollywood movie star Kathryn Newton (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Big Little Lies, Supernatural) is promoting her upcoming “coming of rage” movie Lisa Frankenstein, written by Diablo Cody (Juno). The comedy is set in the 1980s and stars Newton as the titular character who “unearths” her ideal boyfriend from the Victorian Era — one who who doesn’t speak and lets her dress him.

Newton is promoting the film with her co-star Cole Sprouse, former Disney child star (The Suite Life of Zack & Cody) and, more recently, Jughead on the CW’s Riverdale series based on the Archie Comics.

When Newton shared the photos above and below for the January issue of WWW magazine, she reported that during the photo shoot: “Cole and I were just fully in Bonnie and Clyde mode, looking over our shoulders and pretending to be in love.”

Sprouse said: “The script presented the challenge of needing a really strong female lead and a strong female lead that had a solid sense of humor. Kathryn came up because I had known Kathryn for a couple of years. … When she got on board, we knew that this was really going to work.”

As seen in the trailer below, fans of cult dark comedy horror movies (and Wynona Ryder!) will be reminded of Heathers and Edward Scissorhands while watching Lisa Frankenstein, which will be released in theaters on February 9 — in time for Valentine’s Day.