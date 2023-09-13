Emma Roberts Stuns in Sheer Lace Bodysuit, ‘Drop Dead Gorgeous’

Hollywood movie star Emma Roberts (Maybe I Do, About Fate, Scream Queens) is in the Big Apple for the world famous New York Fashion Week. At the Khaite show, Roberts turned heads in a sheer almond-colored lace bodysuit (called The Fena) from the design label’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection.

As one fan replied: “Drop dead gorgeous.”

Khaite describes its knitwear as one that “engages with concepts of animation and suspension to introduce mesmerizing surfaces developed in dialogue with the body, including the featherweight diamond lace of this sheer bodysuit. The long-sleeved, mock turtleneck silhouette slips on, with six functional buttons at the back neckline and snap closures at the base.”

The day before, Roberts rocked a form-fitted sleeveless top and skirt at the Tory Burch show — see below.

Get ready to see more of Roberts: she will appear next in the upcoming new season of Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story: Delicate with world-renowned fashionista and reality TV star Kim Kardashian, among others. And she stars as Mary Parker in the Spider-Man female superhero spin-off Madam Web with fellow Hollywood royalty, Dakota Johnson, and Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney, among others.