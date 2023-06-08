Lily Allen Wows in Victoria Beckham Dress, ‘Best You Ever Looked’

English singer/songwriter Lily Allen dropped her first No. 1 single, ‘Smile,’ which was on her debut album, Alright, Still, in 2006. Her second album, It’s Not Me, It’s You, was also a big hit — it lead to her winning the 2010 Brit Award for British Female Solo Artist.

Since then, Allen has expanded her resume to include talk show host (Lily Allen and Friends on BBC Three), author (her autobiography, My Thoughts Exactly), and actress. She made her West End debut in the new play 2:22 A Ghost Story, for which she received a Laurence Olivier Award nomination for Best Actress.

As seen above on the cover of the Financial Times magazine HTSI (How To Spend It), Allen is “reinventing herself again,” as she models a green dress by former Spice Girls star, fashion designer Victoria Beckham.

Her fans are going wild over the new look. As one replied: “The best you ever looked. 🙌 happiness is a great fit.”

Get ready to see more of Allen — as seen on a variety of magazine covers (above and below).

She is promoting her role in the new production of The Pillowman, which opens on June 12 at the Duke of Yorks theatre in London.

[Fun fact: American actress Sophia Bush (One Tree Hill, Chicago P.D.) is making her stage debut and currently starring in 2:22 A Ghost Story.]