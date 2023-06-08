Elle Fanning Flaunts Curves in Skintight Crop Top, ‘Spectacular!’

Hollywood movie star Elle Fanning broke into the entertainment business as a child. She has starred in I Am Sam (with her sister Dakota Fanning), Daddy Day Care, Babel, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button with Brad Pitt, and in the Maleficent film franchise with Angelina Jolie, among others.

Now 25, Elle Fanning is promoting her most recent work — her hulu series The Great, in which she plays Catherine the Great.

When not on a Hollywood set, Fanning often models, as seen below, in a skintight crop top and matching curve-hugging skirt by design label Lapointe.

Fanning’s fans are going wild over the chic ensemble. As one replied: “Spectacular!” More than one fan commented on the color (which is called Cornflower Blue). One wrote: “This color on her is killer.”

She wore a similar hue of blue at the Cannes Film Festival, as seen below in a Paco Rabanne cutout gown featuring a Salvador Dali themed print.

Get ready to see more of Fanning: she and her sister, Dakota Fanning, will star in the upcoming movie The Nightingale based on the Kristin Hannah novel of the same title. It’s about two sisters living in France who are torn apart at the onset of World War II.