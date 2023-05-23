Sarah Jessica Parker Poses in Hot Pink Corset Dress, ‘Quintessential Carrie’

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker is best known for her role as Carrie Bradshaw in the popular series Sex and the City and its spin-off And Just Like That. Before the Season 2 premiere of And Just Like That, New York City fashion designer Christian Siriano shared the video clip below of Parker modeling one of his creations.

When fans saw Parker posing in the hot pink strapless dress with a gigantic flower on the bodice, they went wild with praise. As one told Siriano: “You definitely understood the assignment. That dress is quintessential Carrie!”

Another fan chimed in: “There is nothing more ‘Carrie’ than that beautifully huge flower.”

HBO Max recently released the first season 2 trailer (see above), which features the return of Carrie’s past love interest Aidan Shaw (John Corbett).

SJP told Entertainment Tonight in September that Season 2 of And Just Like That “is about resilience and rebound and laughter, and finding laughter more easily for people who might have experienced grief.” The first two episodes of Season 2 will premiere on June 22.

P.S. Candice Bergen (Murphy Brown) is reprising her Sex and the City role as Carrie’s Vogue editor and Tony Danza (Who’s the Boss?) is playing Che’s father.