Julianne Moore Surprises in Chic White Jeans at Cannes, ‘A Huge Slay’

Hollywood movie star Julianne Moore (Far From Heaven, Boogie Nights) has attended the famous Cannes Film Festival in France many times. The Oscar winner (Still Alice) knows really how to walk the red carpet.

As seen below, for the 2023 Cannes festival she turned heads in a stunning green gown with puffy sleeves by French fashion design house Louis Vuitton.

For a day event, Moore turning heads in front of the paparazzi in a black blouse with a crooked Peter Pan collar and a pair of wide-legged white jeans. Her fans are going wild over the look and are showering her with praise. As one replied: “a huge slay.”

Get ready to see more of Moore: She’s promoting her new film, May December, with Natalie Portman (Black Swan) and Charlie Melton (Riverdale).

As seen above, Portman plays an actress who’s doing research for a film about a couple (Moore and Melton) whose “notorious tabloid romance gripped the nation” twenty years ago. They’re still married and are now empty-nesters.