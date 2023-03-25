Penélope Cruz Stuns in Strapless Corset Mini Dress, ‘Looks Like Teenager’

Hollywood movie star Penélope Cruz is known for her roles in films including Vicky Cristina Barcelona, All the Pretty Horses, Vanilla Sky, Blow, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, and in the American FX series The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (as the slain fashion designer’s sister Donatella Versace), among others.

While in Madrid recently at Lancôme’s opening party for its first pop-up store in the Spanish city, Cruz turned heads in a custom black strapless corset mini dress with a hot pink asymmetrical ruffle from Alexandre Vauthier‘s Spring/Summer 2023 Couture collection. See balcony photos below.

Fans of the Oscar winner are going wild over the dress and are pleading with the designer to “please make this for the masses!”

Others are noting that Cruz “doesn’t age” and that she “looks like a teenager” especially with the high ponytail.

Get ready to see more of Cruz: she will appear next on the big screen in the biopic Ferrari with Adam Driver (Maurizio Gucci in House of Gucci) as the Italian car enthusiast. Cruz plays his wife, Laura Ferrari.