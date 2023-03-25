David Hasselhoff’s Daughter Flaunts Curves in Bikini, ‘Drop Dead Gorgeous’

David Hasselhoff is known for his iconic roles on TV series including Baywatch (Mitch) and Knight Rider (Michael Knight), among others. The 70-year-old actor and singer is also known as Dad.

“The Hoff” is the father of two daughters including Hayley Amber Hasselhoff. As seen below, at Miami Swim Week, the 30-year-old L.A. native is a professional swimsuit and lingerie model.

With the runway photos above, Hayley thanked design label CupShe “for having me lead your first show at miami swim week. i’m so honored to have played a part in a show that aimed towards representation in size inclusivity and diversity. we are all always beach body ready. your body is worthy right here right now to be celebrated without restrictions because of size.”

Above are photos from her shoot for Elomi Lingerie.

When Hayley shared the stunning photos below, of her in the water in a sheer black mini dress, her fans went wild with praise. “Drop dead gorgeous,” replied one fan.

Many left series of fire emojis. One fan replied: “Very Madonna Cherish video.”

Fun fact about Hayley: in April 2021, she became the first plus-size model to pose for the cover of the German edition of Playboy.