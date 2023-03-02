When not running her beauty empire, The Honest Company, actress Jessica Alba (Dark Angel, Fantastic Four, L.A.’s Finest) supports her friends — especially those in the fashion industry.

As seen below in Paris, Alba turned heads in a stunning black mini dress suit with black velvet gloves, tights and crystal stilettos. With the photos, she congratulated designer/creative director Olivier Rousteing for his “beautiful” Balmain show. “What an honor to celebrate you and see you shine!”

Rousteing isn’t the only one shining. Alba’s fans can’t get over her “glow.” So much so, that many fans are asking “Is she pregnant? She’s glowing!”

Swipe above to see Alba sitting next to fellow mother of 3 kids, supermodel Ashley Graham, who also rocked a black mini dress with Balmain’s signature bronze buttons.

In the video above, Rousteing presents the Fall-Winter 2023 women’s collection “that stands as a turning point for the house of Balmain.” The fashion power house says the collection is inspired by its “rich archives” and centers on four main points — “timeless design, exceptional craftsmanship, sharp silhouettes, and New French Style in a tribute to our heritage.”