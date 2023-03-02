Paul Walker’s Daughter Poses Topless, ‘The Fruit Is Off’

The late actor Paul Walker was best known for his role as Brian O’Conner in the famous Fast & Furious movie franchise with Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster and Ludacris, among others. The California native died in a car crush in 2013. He was 40.

Walker’s only child, Meadow Walker, 24, is a professional model (see photos above with her father). Below, Meadow Walker (center) poses with Vin Diesel (her godfather) and Ludacris.

The 5’10” brunette is represented by DNA Models and is one of the faces of French fashion power house Givenchy. When the 24-year-old model shared the in-store photo above, she wrote; “One year in the making and we’re just getting started.”

She captioned the more candid topless photo below: “the fruit is off.” Note the fruit basket on her lap.

Get ready to see more of Meadow Walker, she is also modeling for Rag & Bone, as seen below.

Fast X will be released in theaters on May 19, 2023.