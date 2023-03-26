Halle Berry Sizzles in Tiny Bikini with Gold Chain, Nia Long Reacts

Hollywood movie star Halle Berry (Monster’s Ball, Catwoman) knows how to strike a pose and with the right amount of attitude. When the Academy Award winner shared the tiny black bikini photo below, she captioned it: “some women fear the fire some women simply become it…”

When actress Nia Long (You People) saw the sexy photo, she replied: “bad ass” with a red-heart eyed emoji. Fans are going wild over Berry photo and Nia’s reaction. As one replied: ” you and Halle both bad🔥” and another chimed in: “takes one to know one.”

As seen below, Berry knows how to rock a bikini from her days of being a Bond Girl (see Die Another Day clip with Pierce Brosnan as 007 James Bond).

The exchange between the two actresses also has fans asking, “have you two ever worked together?” The answer is no.

Get ready to see more of Berry: she will appear next in the upcoming action thriller Our Man from Jersey with two-time Oscar nominee Mark Wahlberg (The Fighter, The Departed). See photos above.