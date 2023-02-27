Sarah Michelle Gellar Stuns in Sheer Bra Waiting for Elevator, ‘Who Else Zoomed In?’

Hollywood star Sarah Michelle Gellar is well known for her roles in movies including the teen drama Cruel Intentions (with Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Phillippe, and BFF Selma Blair), Buffy the Vampire Slayer, the Scooby-Doo film franchise with her real life husband Freddie Prinze, Jr., and more recently Do Revenge with Riverdale star Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke (photo below), among many others.

The 45-year-old actress is currently promoting her new project, the supernatural teen drama series Wolf Pack on Paramount+. Gellar plays Kristin Ramsey, a detective who’s looking for a teenager who’s been bitten by a werewolf creature and the arsonist who set off a deadly fire in their California town.

When not on the Wolf Pack set, Gellar is often turning heads in sheer ensembles including the shirtless sheer bra suit above. She captioned it: “Now that I have your attention…. @wolfpackonpplus episode 5 is now available. DO NOT miss the last five minutes. Trust me.”

Gellar’s fans are going wild over the “just waiting for the elevator to open in my bra” image. When one fan asked: “Who else zoomed in?” another replied “everyone I suspect.”