Jessica Simpson and her younger sister Ashlee Simpson launched their singing careers in the 1990s. Since then, Jessica has built a retail empire, married and had three kids. Ashlee is married (to Supremes singer Diana Ross‘s son Evan) and she’s the mother of three, too. On their father’s 65th birthday, the sisters and their families celebrated together.

As seen above, for Joe Simpson‘s big day, Jessica wore a black babydoll lingerie mini dress with knee-high boots.

When Jessica shared the family photos above, she wrote to her parents and sister: “My beautiful family together forevermore. I am proud of us for all that we have accomplished unconventionally with pure honesty. I love each of you exactly as you are…unconditionally, completely, fully, entirely, and endlessly.”

When Jessica shared the photo above, celebrating her mother Tina Simpson‘s recent 62nd birthday, fans couldn’t believe how young Mrs. Simpson (far right) looks. As one replied: “You all look like sisters.”