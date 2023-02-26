Maren Morris Stuns in Plunging Glitter Dress, “A Deep V for the Haters”

Earlier this month, country pop star Maren Morris turned heads at the Grammy Awards for wearing the Off-White navel-plunging dress below, which had fans calling her “country JLo.” (Jennifer Lopez famously wore a similarly cut green Gucci gown to the 2000 Grammy Awards.)

Morris is turning heads again in another navel-plunging glittery dress (with gold ankle-tie stiletto sandals) while promoting the upcoming musical drama series Daisy Jones & The Six starring Riley Keough (daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley, granddaughter of Priscilla Presley).

One fan replied that the dress below is her “Grammy dress’s cute little sister.” Another chimed in: “And a deeeeep v for the haters! Gorgeous!” (Note: Morris has been criticized for criticizing the lack of diversity in the country music industry.)

Maren captioned the photo above: “Honored to be a small part of this incredible show and to have worked on it with these two talented gents.” That’s Blake Mills on the left and Marcus Mumford on the right (sans socks).

Fellow singer/songwriter Brandi Carlile replied to the photo: “POWER TRIO” with three red heart emojis. Note: Morris and Carlile perform together with Amanda Shires and Natalie Hemby as The Highwomen (see photo above).

Daisy Jones & The Six will premiere on Amazon Prime on March 3. Watch trailer above.