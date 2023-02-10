Maren Morris Stuns in Sheer Belly Button ‘JLo’ Dress, Tish Cyrus Reacts

Several days after the televised 2023 Grammys ceremony and people are still talking about Jennifer Lopez and how her husband, Hollywood movie star Ben Affleck (Good Will Hunting, Argo), didn’t appear to being enjoying the festivities.

Grammy Award-winning country music star Maren Morris is still thinking about the evening, too, and how much she loved her dress, which also had people talking about JLo. As seen above and below, Morris stunned in a sheer clingy dress with a plunging neckline — way below the belly button — by design label Off-White.

Morris’s fans and famous friends love the look. Fellow country pop star Cassadee Pope called Morris: “Country JLo.” Another fan chimed in: “Jlo’s 2000’s GRAMMY dress is shaking.”

When Tish Cyrus, mother of pop stars Miley Cyrus and Noah Cyrus (and ex-wife of their father Billy Ray Cyrus), saw Morris’s dress, she dropped three fire emojis.

With the BTS “getting ready” makeup and hair and jewelry preparations, Morris writes: “Bury me in this dress but make sure I’m taped in.”