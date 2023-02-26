Ciara Flaunts Gorgeous Bikini Pic, Photobombed by Daughter’s Barbie Doll

Singer, dancer, actress, model Ciara broke into the music business with her 2004 album Goodies. Since then she’s released an additional six albums including her most recent, Beauty Marks (2019), got married to NFL quarterback Russell Wilson and had three children including her daughter, 5-year-old Sienna Princess Wilson.

When not singing and dancing on stage, the 34-year-old triple threat often models bathing suits as seen above and below.

When Ciara shared the stunning photo above, of her at the beach, she captioned it: “If it don’t bring me joy, I don’t want it.” While most fans are showering Ciara with praise over the photo (“Gorgeous,” “Stunning”), more than one espied the Barbie doll laying near Ciara, almost out of the frame.

One wrote: “Sienna baby doll photo bomb you” while another chimed in: “It’s the Barbie fighting for her life in the corner for me.”

Get ready to see more of Ciara: she will appear next on the big screen in the musical movie The Color Purple based on the 2005 Broadway production (originally starring Jennifer Hudson), which was inspired by the 1985 Steven Spielberg movie starring Oprah Winfrey and Whoopi Goldberg, which is based on Alice Walker‘s 1982 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same title. Ciara is playing the character Nettie.