Kristen Bell Flaunts Sexy Shoulders at ‘Party Down’ Premiere, Quentin Tarantino Reacts

When not filming a Hollywood movie or spending time with her family including husband Dax Shepard, Kristen Bell (Frozen, Bad Moms, Forgetting Sarah Marshall) supports her fellow famous friends. When she attended the premiere of her friend Ryan Hansen‘s reboot series Party Down on Starz, Bell congratulated him and oozed glamour in a sexy off-shoulder suit, see photos below.

Bell and Hansen have worked together on multiple occasions. They both starred in the TV series Veronica Mars (2004-2007) in which Hansen played the recurring character Dick Casablancas. They also reprised their roles for the 2014 Veronica Mars movie and the revival 2019 series on Hulu.

Bell’s fans and (other) famous friends are going wild over Bell’s chic ensemble on the red carpet at the Party Down premiere. Actress Rachel Bilson (The O.C., Hart of Dixie) replied with a series of fire emojis, and two-time Oscar-winning filmmaker Quentin Tarantino (Django Unchained, Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill) replied: “Long live Party Down !!”

Bell says she’s “doesn’t get out much” but she did so with aplomb (in a stunningly sheer navy blue dress) to honor Sigourney Weaver at the Women in Hollywood Awards, see above.