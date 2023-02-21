Camila Mendes Waits For Uber In Plush Cropped Jacket, Denim Maxi Skirt

Hollywood star Camila Mendes is known for her roles on Riverdale (Veronica Lodge) with Lili Reinhart and in movies including the dark comedy Do Revenge with Maya Hawke and Sarah Michelle Gellar. When not on a TV or movie set, Mendes often models as seen below for Coach during New York Fashion Week.

When the beloved fashion design label shared the photo above (and “getting ready” video, swipe), Coach described Mendes’ fashion-forward ensemble as “a plush cropped jacket, denim maxi skirt, and an apple-shaped bag (fit for the city).

“Can someone call an Uber?” was the caption. Mendes playfully replied: “Uber is outside.”

The Coach merch Mendes is modeling is from the Fall 2023 collection — see video above.

Jennifer Lopez is a fan of the brand, too. See below in the Coach Spring 2023 collection.

Get ready to see more of Mendes: she’s scheduled to film the upcoming movie American Sole with Bad Bunny. It’s about “two young friends with lots of college debt who use the fast cash of after-market sneaker reselling to achieve their American dream.”