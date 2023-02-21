Tracee Ellis Ross Stuns in Red Hot Leather, Pointy Stilettos with Spats

Actress Tracee Ellis Ross (black-ish, Girlfriends) traveled to Spelman College where she sat down with President Helene Gayle for Gayle’s live event series “Courageous Conversations: Black in the C-Suite.” Ross, who is also CEO and founder of PATTERN Beauty, spoke about “the business and beauty of Black hair, including her journey into cosmetic science.”

For her day on campus, Ross rocked a red hot patent-leather trench coat dress by Tod’s, a pair of Ida stiletto boots with knee-high “spats” by shoe designer Andrea Wazen, and hair comb earrings by ALMASIKA. Ross captioned the photo series above: “SPELMAN, SPATS and some PATTERN chats!”

That additional under-the-knee removable leather piece “gives the illusion of flared leather pants.” As seen below, Hollywood star Michelle Yeoh is a fan of the Ida boots, too.

Get ready to see more of Ellis: she’s working on an upcoming comedy movie Candy Cane Lane with Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation) and the legendary Eddie Murphy, who has also been known to rock a red leather look.