Jessica Alba Scolded For Mascara Cocktail Video, ‘Don’t Pump It!’

As an actress, Jessica Alba is known for her roles on TV series including LA’s Finest and Dark Angel, among others. As a businesswoman, she’s known as the CEO of the cosmetics and skincare company The Honest Company. The 41-year-old entrepreneur often demonstrates her own products via social media for her millions of followers.

When Alba shared her ‘mascara cocktail’ video below, she captioned it: “These are my lengthening and volumizing holy grails” but several followers are scolding Alba for pumping the mascara wand in and out of the tube.

One wrote; “Don’t pump your mascara. It adds air into the tube and dries the product.” Another chimed in: “I thought the number one rule for mascara was not to pump it🤔Something about drying it out and increasing bacteria?”

Other fans just want to know what kind of mascara she’s using. It’s an Honest Mascara cocktail: one end is primer and the other is the regular mascara wand. Customers who have tried the product are writing in, too: “Love the cocktail ❤️ – the pumping air into the barrel, not so much! A ‘great way’ to add bacteria/dry your product out.”

The Honest 2-in-1 mascara is getting 5-star reviews on Amazon including one from a customer who wrote; “This gives my lashes great volume! I’m not sure if that’s due to the primer or the mascara, or maybe both, but I love how it looks.”

Alba has learned about makeup from the best. As seen above with beauty salon an aesthetician Anastasia Soare AKA the Eyebrow Queen (in the middle), Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Gayle King, and Oprah Winfrey.