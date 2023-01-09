Tracee Ellis Ross Flaunts Legs in Strapless Tie-Front Bikini

Actress Tracee Ellis Ross (Dr. Rainbow Johnson on black-ish) knows how to enjoy her time-off, as seen in the stunning vacation photos below (taken in Jamaica). Her fans are going wild over that strapless red tie-front bikini and how well it matches the giant beach chair she’s sitting on.

As one fan replied: “What a total beauty. Crush alert.”

Get ready to see more of Ross: she’s scheduled to film the upcoming comedy Candy Cane Lane with Eddie Murphy, Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation) and Jillian Bell (Brittany Runs a Marathon), among other funny people.

When not on a TV or movie set, Diana Ross’s daughter is promoting her beauty, skin and hair care brand, Pattern Beauty.

As seen above and below, Ross just released her new “professional grade” hair dryer, Pattern. It’s designed “for curly, coily and tight-textured hair.”

Pattern comes with four attachments and retails for $189.00.