Tracee Ellis Ross Wears Used Pantsuit, “Style Doesn’t Mean $$$$$$$”

When not on a Hollywood TV or movie set, black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross often models. When she shared the stunning photos below, she pointed out that she’s wearing a “thrifted pantsuit,” thanks to thredUp, the online consignment company.

Tracee captioned the series: “Oh how I love a good secondhand fashion find!” and threadUp replied: “Secondhand has never looked more fabulous.”

Celeb stylist Karla Welsh, who replied: “Style doesn’t mean $$$$$$$ – and sustainable is always in fashion,” also styled Tracee in the photos above (Tracee’s wearing a new pleated Balenciaga dress in Paris).