Eva Longoria Stuns In White Hot Mesh Dress, “Got Me Feeling”

When not on a Hollywood TV or movie set, actress/director Eva Longoria (Grand Hotel, Mistresses, Desperate Housewives) often models.

When she shared the stunning photo below, of her rocking a white hot, curve-hugging and backless mesh dress, she wrote: “I don’t know what it is but this ponytail has got me feeling some type of way.”

Eva made sure to tag celebrity hair stylist Ken Paves, who’s behind that ponytail and the long locks look below.

Eva didn’t tag the dress designer but it could be from her BFF Victoria Beckham’s new collection.

Eva has been wearing a lot of white this summer…

… and on the red carpet, and seen in a stunning TONI MATICEVSKI dress below.

Get ready to see more of Eva: she completed filming the dramatic romance A Circus Story & A Love Song with Diane Kruger and Jason Patric.

She’s also getting ready to start filming (and directing!) the comedic film 24-7 with Kerry Washington. They play accountants who team up and work against their firm’s male colleagues to solve a fraud case that will save their jobs.