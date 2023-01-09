Katherine Heigl Stuns in Short Blonde Hair, Off-Shoulder Suit, “Power Choice”

Get ready to see more of actress Katherine Heigl. She’s best known for her role as Dr. Izzy Stevens in Grey’s Anatomy and as the pregnant protagonist Alison Scott in Judd Apatow’s Knocked Up. Now 44, Heigl is enchanting fans with her new role, Tully Hart, in the Netflix series Firefly Lane, which will return in June for the end of Season 2. Sarah Chalk (Scrubs) co-stars.

When not filming Firefly Lane, Heigl often models. As seen below, she’s turning heads as a blonde and in an off-the-shoulder double-breasted suit.

The photos above and below are featured in New Beauty‘s digital January 2023 issue.

The designer of the “Emotional Essence Jacket” (above) is Dorothee Schumacher who describes the top: “Alluring yet demure and inherently chic, the double-breasted top is a power choice for work or play. Tailored to perfection, the top hits right at the waist for an exquisitely feminine finish.”

The magazine says Heigl “isn’t holding anything back” and in the interview she “shares some secrets” about the end of Firefly Lane, and “tells us the hardest thing glam-wise she had to do while playing a character over several decades.”

For Harper’s Bazaar, Heigl rocked a red suit to present her “food diary” in the video above. Fans can relate to a number of Heigl’s habits including not brushing one’s teeth before having a cup of coffee in the morning, and her hatred of bell peppers.