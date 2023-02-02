Brooke Shields Stops Traffic Walking Dog in NYC, “I Swear That Dog Is Smiling”

Hollywood movie star Brooke Shields has been in the news a lot recently as she’s the subject of the documentary Pretty Baby (produced by her best friend, actress Ali Wentworth, wife of former White House Communications Director turned TV journalist George Stephanopoulos).

In the film, Shields reveals a lot about her life in the limelight as a model (Calvin Klein Jeans), and a young child star (Blue Lagoon, Endless Love, her disruptive Pretty Baby), among other things.

When not promoting Pretty Baby the documentary, Shields is often spotted in New York City, where she and her husband have raised their two gorgeous daughters.

When Shields shared the photo above, of her stopping foot traffic in front of the famous Metropolitan Museum of Art on Fifth Avenue in New York City while walking her dog Pepper, she wrote: “One of my favorite things to do is explore NYC with Pepper by my side. I think she likes it too.”

Shields fans are going wild over the photo. More than one noted how happy the dog is. As one fan wrote: “I swear that dog is smiling.” Another chimed in: “Look at Pepper’s happy face!”

For comparison’s sake: above is a photo of Brooke with Pepper “looking serious.”