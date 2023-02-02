Ellie Bamber To Play Supermodel Kate Moss, Here Are Her Modeling Photos

Supermodels know what to look for in casting about for other supermodels. They recognize that ineffable quality the lens will love. Here’s what people saw when they first encountered a relatively unknown Kate Moss, later to become a superstar…

Now one of the brightest lights of the modeling business, the entrepreneur with the world famous face, Kate Moss is deeply involved in working on a film about her life and her relationship with the painter Lucian Freud. (Freud’s portrait of Moss sold in 2005 for more than $4 million.)

The film is called Moss & Freud. Moss is an executive producer on the project.

One challenge when trying to tell such a story is find an actress who can portray Moss with the requisite allure and vivacity, so that viewers won’t constantly be measuring the fictional Moss against the real thing, distracting from the action.

Variety published word that Moss has found her doppelganger in English actress Ellie Bamber (Willow), who will play Moss in the film. Bamber, 26, is a theater veteran who very much looks the part.

Here are modeling photos of Bamber.

And here looking very chic and insouciant, like vintage Kate Moss.

And for Chanel, looking every bit the supermodel.