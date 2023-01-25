Mariska Hargitay Rocks “Bosslady” Silver Pants, TV Son ‘Noah’ Reacts

Actress Mariska Hargitay is best known for her crime-fighting role as NYPD Captain Olivia Benson in the long-running series Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Hargitay is directing now, too. She’s directed a total of eight episodes of Law & Order: SVU so far.

When she shared the photos above and below, of her directing on the streets of New York City in a pair of sexy silver puffer pants, she used hashtags including #bosslady and #gettingitdone.

When she shared the photo above, actor Ryan Buggle who plays Benson’s son Noah on Law & Order: SVU, replied: “These PANTS!” More than one of Hargitay’s fans replied: “your TV momma has style!!”

Fun fact: Buggle’s birthday is January 31 (he’s turning 13 in 2023!) just eight days after Hargitay’s birthday on January 23 (she just turned 59).

Those quilted down pants are by design house Perfect Moment and they include side zippers at the hems.