Candace Cameron Bure Sits on Husband’s Lap, “He Calls For Us to Endure”

Former Full House and Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure (DJ Tanner) drew plenty of media attention in 2022 for leaving Hallmark Channel (home of her Aurora Teagarden Mysteries series) for the media company Great American Family.

Bure’s comments about promoting “traditional marriages” with GAF were met with harsh criticism from Hallmark movie fans and celebrities including country music star Maren Morris and former One Tree Hill actress Hilarie Burton, among others.

Hallmark Channel has been featuring same-sex couples in recent movies while GAF movies have excluded same-sex couples. Burton tweeted that GAF “normalizes exclusion under the guise of ‘protecting traditional values.'”

Bure has responded to the backlash by telling her critics, “I love you.”

With the New Year’s Eve photo above, of Bure sitting on the lap of her husband Valeri Bure, the 46-year-old devout Christian proclaimed that in 2023: “I’m embracing my word(s) for the year- CONFIDENCE and JOY. I will have confidence in the Lord (not just in myself) and joy through every trial, hardship and circumstance because He has paved and lit my path. He calls us to endure. Which brings us proven character and hope, which does not disappoint.”

As seen above, Bure celebrated Christmas with her brother, former child star Kirk Cameron (Growing Pains), whom The Advocate labels as “anti LGBTQ+.”