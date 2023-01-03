Jenna Dewan Stuns in White Fringe Poncho Dress, Flaunts Sculpted Cheekbones

On The Rookie episode ‘The List,’ while Tim (Eric Winter) and Lucy (Melissa O’Neil) finally go on their first date, Detective Nyla Harper (Mekia Cox) and James (Arjay Smith) find themselves in the middle of a bank robbery, leading the entire team on a citywide manhunt.

The Rookie fans are getting behind the new Tim and Lucy relationship but it’s nothing like the connection between John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and Bailey Nune (Jenna Dewan), at least not yet.

Dewan doesn’t appear on ‘The List’ episode but she is appearing a lot on Instagram and in a variety of gorgeous ensembles including the stunning white fringe poncho dress (above) which she wore to ring in the New Year. As seen below, the color white suits the dancer-turned-actress and mother of 2.

Dewan also rang in the New Year with freshly “sculpted cheekbones,” as seen below. The 42-year-old star gives thanks to Emface for “the best facial/non invasive treatment I’ve tried yet.”

The Rookie airs Tuesdays at 8 pm ET on ABC, right before the spin-off The Rookie: Feds starring Niecy Nash at 9 pm. and the new crime drama Will Trent at 10 pm.