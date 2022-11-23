Sofia Vergara Stuns in Sheer Corset With Gloria Estefan’s Husband, “What a Night!”

Actress Sofia Vergara is known for her role as Gloria in the long lasting sitcom Modern Family and as a judge on America’s Got Talent with music producer Simon Cowell, supermodel Heidi Klum, and comedian Howie Mandel.

When not on a set or stage, or promoting her clothing line at Walmart, Vergara enjoys the night out on the town. As seen above and below, while in Miami, Vergara turned heads in a sheer black lace corset with Gloria Estefan’s family including her husband Emilio (in the tinted eyeglasses).

Gloria Estefan’s sister-in-law, Lili Estefan (below with Vergara) replied: “What a night!“

At the dinner table, Vergara took the selfie below with Emilio Estefan and art collector Gary Nader.

Vergara knows what looks good on her and it’s a black strapless corset!