Emotional Howard Stern Says Bruce Springsteen “Gave Me Gift” With 2.5 Hour Interview

by in Culture | November 23, 2022

Bruce Springsteen, photo (cropped): Craig ONeal, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Howard Stern was visibly moved as he spoke on Morning Joe about his interview with rock legend Bruce Springsteen, telling the audience, “This is a guy who has lived a long life, but he’s really learned a lot and he shared a lot of wisdom.”

Stern said of his two-and-a-half our interview with Springsteen that he felt the musician “was patient with me and really gave me a gift.” Stern went on Morning Joe to promote the interview, but he sounded less like a showbiz guest than an evangelist, with something to share that he felt might be helpful — and so deserved as wide an audience as possible.

“I felt so strongly that there was something to be learned here. Inspirational, even for non-musicians, you know, anybody who’s trying to make it in their career.”

“Wow,” Stern continued, “I think all of us, no matter what it is, your career, you could learn from Bruce Springsteen. He’s a pretty dynamic guy.”

And yes, The Boss plays a little during those 2-plus hours. Here he is doing a touch of “Thunder Road” — a song that strikes a very deep chord in so many fans. “Like a vision she dances across the porch as the radio plays…”

