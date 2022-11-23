Savannah Chrisley Says “I’ll Tell the Truth” — Don’t Click on “Tabloids”

Reality TV stars Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie Chrisley (Chrisley Knows Best) were sentenced to prison on tax evasion and bank fraud charges. (The outspoken patriarch of the family was sentenced to 12 years; his wife Julie 7 years.)

Hours after her parents were sentenced, Savannah Chrisley (above) delivered an announcement on her recently launched podcast Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley.

In the video above, Chrisley says “I don’t know what my life is going to be like, it’s definitely going to look different.” She adds: “I just hope and pray that you guys don’t read, or don’t believe everything you read. Don’t even click.. on a tabloid… because they make money on every single click.”

Savannah promises she will “give you the truth” on her podcast, and reminds fans “you can watch on YouTube, Apple, Amazon Music, Spotify” — media outlets that generate revenue for content creators like Chrisley on every single click, view and download.