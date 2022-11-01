Oscar winner Octavia Spencer (The Help) stars in the upcoming Christmas musical movie Spirited with Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds. It’s a modern take on Charles Dickens’ legendary holiday story, A Christmas Carol. Trailer below. To be released in theaters on Friday, November 11.

When Spencer shared the photo below, of a $100 dollar bill, she wrote: “Take a gooooooood look at this hundred dollar bill. Found it in my wallet and was very happy because I NEVER have cash. I was at the register about to pay for some last minute items when I thought why does Benjamin Franklin bear a strong resemblance to @vancityreynolds??? Then I remembered: this is a prop from #Spirited that I tucked into my wallet for safe keeping. Would have been scary trying to explain it to the cashier. So when you see the movie pay close attention to any money moments that may occur and have a laugh at my expense. Btw I paid with a credit card. This sweet baby is now on the book shelf with other props I’ve saved from various sets.”

Get ready to see more of Spencer: she and Gabrielle Union are filming Season 3 of the crime drama Truth Be Told on Apple TV+.