Gina Rodriguez Stops NYC Traffic In Stunning Suit, “I Was Preggo, Didn’t Know It”

Get ready to see a lot more of Hollywood movie star Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin). After nailing the role of Anne in the hilarious romcom I Want You Back with Jenny Slate and Charlie Day, Rodriguez is working on a handful of new projects including an appearance in the upcoming series Not Dead Yet with Lauren Ash (Superstore) and Hannah Simone (New Girl).

When not on a movie or TV set, Rodriguez models. When she shared the gorgeous photo below, of her sitting on a chair in the middle of a street in New York City, modeling for designer Anne Klein at Macy’s, she wrote: “loved this fit.”

When Rodriguez shared the Anne Klein campaign pics above, she wrote: “I was preggo during this shoot and didn’t even know it.” Hannah Simone replied: “Two for one deal!”