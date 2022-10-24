Eva Mendes Looks “Puffy AF” Due to Painful Laser Treatment

When not spending time with her family including her partner, Hollywood movie star Ryan Gosling (La La Land, The Notebook), actress and entrepreneur Eva Mendes (Hitch) is promoting her smart, stylish, antimicrobial sponges, Skura Style.

Mendes recently did an interview with the Chopra meditation YouTube channel, Dulce Candy. As seen below, with the photo series, Eva wrote: “By the way — I look puffy AF due to a painful laser I had yesterday. If I like the results, I’ll share it with you guys…”

Fans are replying to her “puffy” comment with eagerness. One wrote: “Eva you’re sooo beautiful, please no more messing with your face, ok,” while another replied: “Yesss please share laser information…just what this vintage gal needs! You look lovely!”

Get ready to see more of Ryan Gosling: he stars in the upcoming movie Barbie with Margot Robbie — expected in theaters in July 2023.