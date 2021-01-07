Who Is Mohawk Chef Jordan Savell on ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Las Vegas Season 19?

On the Season 19 premiere of Hell’s Kitchen, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay meets the 18 aspiring chefs who have traveled across the country to sweat it out on his TV reality competition show. The setting this year is Vegas, baby! (Ramsay has a Hell’s Kitchen restaurant at Caesars Palace.)

HELL’S KITCHEN: Contestant Jordan Savell, photo: Scott Kirkland/FOX

Jordan Savell is one of the sixteen chefs.

The 29-year-old with the long-haired mohawk is one of nine women competing on Hell’s Kitchen this season.

On the show, Ramsay compares her to a “soldier.”

When not in Vegas and on TV, Jordan is literally rolling out her own food trailer called Bullfish Foods.

Looks like a great menu!

Fun fact: Jordan has a cool tattoo on her leg of kitchen cooking supplies (chopping knife, roller, cheese grater) lined up to look like a rifle with the inscription: “La mia arte e la mia arma.” Translated: My art is my weapon.

Hell’s Kitchen airs Thursdays at 8 pm on FOX, right before Call Me Kat at 9 pm, and Last Man Standing at 9:30 pm.