Journalist Releases Biden Video Contradicting Special Counsel Report, “Judge For Yourself”

Veteran journalist John Harwood reposted a 20-minute one-on-one interview he did with President Joe Biden “10 days before” Special Counsel Robert Hur‘s interview with the President. Hur’s interview resulted not in criminal charges, but in a venomous political hit job, according to critics, as he questioned Biden’s mental fitness and memory.

Amplifying his own contemporaneous dialogue with Biden, Harwood offers a contradicting narrative and asks viewers concerned about Hur’s “gratuitous” aspersions pertaining to Biden’s mental fitness to “judge for yourself.”

Background: In a controversial maneuver, having concluded that he had no crime with which to charge Biden, Special Counsel Hur padded his narrative by adding a portrayal of the President as a “well-meaning, elderly” man with memory problems — one who would likely present as “sympathetic” to a jury.

The Special Counsel justified this speculation about how a jury might see Biden as part of the reason he chose not to charge the President, though Hur had already written in the report that his exhaustive DOJ-funded investigation “does not establish Mr. Biden’s guilt.”

Former Attorney General Eric Holder and other Biden backers blasted Hur’s insinuations and his method, calling them “gratuitous” — and Biden himself responded — “how dare he?” — with demonstrable anger.

Special Counsel Hur report on Biden classified documents issues contains way too many gratuitous remarks and is flatly inconsistent with long standing DOJ traditions.



Had this report been been subject to a normal DOJ review these remarks would undoubtedly have been excised. — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) February 9, 2024

Harwood’s video offers what he clearly sees is a dialogue showing Biden in command of his facts and figures, speaking at length and in measured tones about complex issues.

Harwood captioned the post: “As for Biden’s mental fitness, I talked to him one-on-one at the White House 10 days before Hur did. Here’s the video; judge for yourself.”