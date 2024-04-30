Kari Lake “Had a Good Laugh” With Trump Over “Sudden Rift”

The Washington Post reported this week that tensions are growing between the presumptive GOP presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump, and MAGA loyalist Kari Lake, who is running for Kyrsten Sinema‘s Senate seat in Arizona.

According to the article, “Trump has repeatedly expressed skepticism about her political prospects in a state he sees as key to his bid to return to the White House, and has shown annoyance with her frequent presence at his Florida resort, according to five people close to him, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe his comments.”

I was on the phone with President Trump when I learned the Washington ComPost was inventing another fake news story. We had a good laugh at our sudden “rift.” My friendship with the Greatest President in American History has never been stronger!



Note: Joe Biden won Arizona by 10,000 votes over Trump, a 0.3% margin, “marking the first time a Democratic presidential nominee carried Arizona since Bill Clinton in 1996, and only the second time since Harry S. Truman’s 1948 victory.”

Lake responded to the article on X by calling it “a bogus story.” She wrote: “I was on the phone with President Trump when I learned the Washington ComPost was inventing another fake news story. We had a good laugh at our sudden ‘rift.'”

The article also contended that Trump was upset after Lake’s recording of then-Arizona GOP Chairman Jeff DeWit (who encouraged her to stay out of the Senate race) was released and embarrassed the party chairman and led him to resign. DeWit fought to keep Trump on the Arizona ballot.