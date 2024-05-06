News, Politics, Entertainment, Celebrity, Culture

U.S. Senator Warns MAGA Candidate: “You Need To Be Careful With Your Words”

May 6, 2024

Mark Kelly

Senator Mark Kelly, photo: Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

U.S. Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ) will become the senior Senator from Arizona in January 2025, when Democrat-turned-Independent Senator Kyrsten Sinema leaves the Senate.

Note: U.S. Representative Ruben Gallego, a Democrat, is running for Sinema’s seat against the Trump-endorsed Republican candidate Kari Lake, who continues to contest her loss in the 2022 gubernatorial race against Democrat Governor Katie Hobbs.

During a recent interview with Senator Kelly on NBC News, Kristen Welker mentioned that Lake told her supporters to strap on a Glock to prepare themselves for an intense election, striking a similar tone as the presumptive GOP presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump, who has said whether there’s violence around the election “depends on the fairness.”

Kelly, who has experienced political violence firsthand — his wife, Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, survived an assassination attempt at an outdoor constituent meeting in 2011, which left six people dead — said the language used by Trump and Lake is “dangerous.” The Senator added: “What Kari Lake said could result in people getting hurt or killed.”

Kelly added, “Kari Lake’s never been elected to anything, and I don’t expect her to ever be elected to anything, but when you’re a candidate for the United States Senate, you need to be careful with your words.”