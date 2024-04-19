MAGA Senate Candidate Fights NYT Exposé, Claiming “Frivolous Lies”

Former hedge fund CEO Dave McCormick, a Trump-endorsed Republican trying to unseat Democratic incumbent Senator Bob Casey, Jr. in Pennsylvania, is the subject — he says — of a forthcoming article in The New York Times.

McCormick claims the as-yet-unpublished Times article, by journalist Katie Glueck, is “filled w/frivolous lies about my childhood” and “is pushing the Democrats’ baked narrative.”

To try to counter that narrative, McCormick is sharing texts from Glueck which ask for clarification regarding the candidate’s comments about his upbringing including: “He has said repeatedly and strongly implied that he grew up on a family farm, even though he has previously acknowledged that he largely grew up in the president’s residence at Bloomsburg University, known to many students and other locals as the the “president’s mansion.”

(Note: McCormick’s father, James McCormick, was President of what was then Bloomsburg State College.)

I knew getting into this race could mean things would get nasty, but it's sad to see we've fallen so far that one of our nation's oldest papers of record is pushing the Democrats' baked narrative.

Democratic political advisor Rebecca Katz, the architect behind Sen. John Fetterman‘s win in Pennsylvania who’s now working with Rep. Ruben Gallego in the Arizona senatorial race against MAGA loyalist Kari Lake, responded to McCormick’s allegations against Glueck.

Katz wrote: “I’ve been on the receiving end of plenty of tough Katie Glueck stories, but calling a reporter out like this – and hoping your followers attack her – is messed up. If you’re going to run for office – and misrepresent yourself when you do so – you should be prepared for hard Qs.”

If you're going to run for office – and misrepresent yourself when you do so – you should be prepared for hard Qs.

Note: McCormick is not new to politics: He was the Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security and Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economic Affairs during the George W. Bush administration; ran for the U.S. Senate in 2022 (he lost in the GOP primary to Mehmet Oz); and he’s married to Dina Powell, U.S. Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategy during the Donald Trump administration. McCormick is a decorated Iraq war veteran and graduate of West Point.