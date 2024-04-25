Ex-GOP Operative Urges Biden To Use Immunity Against Trump, “I’m Dead Serious”

Former Republican political strategist and pundit Cheri Jacobus voiced her concern regarding the Supreme Court hearing on former President Donald Trump‘s claim of absolute presidential immunity.

The ex-GOP insider and former RNC spokesperson wrote: “Biden MUST be willing to take full advantage of presidential immunity should the corrupt Trump SCOTUS rule that it’s a thing. I’m dead serious.”

Jacobus has been a longstanding critic of Trump. In January 2016, Jacobus said on CNN that Trump, in interviews and debates, “comes off like a third grader faking his way through an oral report on current affairs.”

After her remarks on CNN, both Trump and early Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski knocked Jacobus’s intelligence and claimed she had “begged” them for a job. (Trump called her “a real dummy!” and “real dumb.”)

Jacobus filed an unsuccessful defamation lawsuit against both men in New York in April 2016. She claimed they “falsely and knowingly impugned her professional reputation in retaliation for her criticisms of Trump’s performance as a candidate.”

In 2022, when asked about Trump and the idea of his return to the White House, she said, “The biggest mistake Democrats made was not impeaching Trump for obstruction of justice as proven in the Mueller report.”

She added: “One of the main reasons the Democrats were put in power is because the American people wanted accountability and justice. We don’t have it yet. If Donald Trump is not punished for his crimes, then this country is done for.”

Above is ‘America Reads the Mueller Report.’ Jacobus produced the half-hour video of celebrities (Jon Cryer, Montel Williams, Morgan Fairchild, Tom Arnold) and non-celebrities (grandmothers, veterans, business owners, retired cops) reading excerpts from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s “Investigation Into Russian Interference In The 2016 Presidential Election.”