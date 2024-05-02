Kristi Noem Delivered Another Slap, Abortion Makes Ballot

Republican South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has been criticized this week for revealing that she fatally shot her family pet, an “untrainable” 14-month-old dog named Cricket. She retold the story in her new memoir, No Going Back.

While Noem, who has been floated as a 2024 vice presidential pick for Donald Trump, continues to defend her decision to end Cricket’s life on conservative media outlets including Fox News, advocates for abortion rights were able to collect enough signatures to get the abortion issue on the ballot in November. (South Dakota follows Maryland and Florida — which this week activated a highly restrictive six-week abortion ban — in getting abortion on the November ballot.)

South Dakota abortion-rights initiative supporters submit enough signatures to make ballot

the constitutional amendment would make abortion, in the first trimester, legal in all instances.https://t.co/KQt3Un3i0J — Hal Davis (@haldavis3) May 2, 2024

The organization behind the signature gathering effort in Noem’s state, Dakotans for Health, collected 55,000 signatures: 20,000 more than was necessary to meet the minimum of 35,000.

Today, South Dakota’s law prohibits almost all abortions except in cases to save the life of the mother. In November, South Dakotans will be able to vote to make abortion, in the first trimester, legal in all instances.

Governor Noem has said she opposes abortion even in cases of incest and rape. Last week, supporting her state’s strict restrictions and addressing the extremely controversial position that even pregnancies that are the result of rape must be carried to term, Noem told Dana Bash on CNN: “I just don’t believe a tragedy should perpetuate another tragedy.”

Prior to becoming Governor in 2019, when Noem was a U.S. Representative (2011-2019), she co-sponsored legislation in support of a federal ban on abortions.