Trump Lawyer Drops Incriminating Photos on Top Critic, “Hilarious”

Adult film star Stormy Daniels testified yesterday at former President Donald Trump‘s criminal trial in Manhattan, where the presumptive GOP presidential nominee faces 34 felony counts for allegedly falsifying business documents to cover up payments made to Daniels prior to the 2016 presidential election.

During breaks in the trial, Trump posted photos of conservative lawyer and political pundit George Conway at his 2016 election night party and wrote: “Mr. Kellyanne Conway celebrating my Victory in 2016!” [The photos are offered to support a narrative Trump pushes that portrays Conway as a supporter who turned on him only because he was rejected by Trump’s inner circle.]

Note: The Harvard-trained lawyer, who was married to Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign advisor Kellyanne Conway, has become a fierce critic of Trump and recently announced that he has donated nearly $1 million to President Joe Biden‘s re-election campaign.

According to Andrew Rice, contributing editor at New York magazine and the author of The Year That Broke America: “When Trump returned to court after lunch, aide Boris Epshteyn handed CNN’s Kaitlan Collins a stack of color photo printouts and said, ‘Can you give that to George when you see him?’ She looked befuddled. Epshteyn added, ‘Conway.’ Trump reportedly travels with a portable printer.”

Note: Epshteyn, who was a strategic advisor on the Trump 2016 and 2020 campaigns, was indicted in April for his role in Arizona’s fake electors scheme, an attempt to keep Trump in power despite his loss in the state.

This is hilarious omg https://t.co/g7obaguUlg — George Conway (@gtconway3d) May 9, 2024

Conway responded to Rice: “This is hilarious omg.”

