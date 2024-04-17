Truth Social CEO’s Announcement Triggers Snarky Scott Baio Rumors

While former President of the United States Donald Trump attends his criminal trial in Manhattan, where he’s facing 34 felony counts for falsifying business records pertaining to alleged hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels, the stock value of his newly listed business, Trump Media & Technology Group, continues to plummet. The stock, which trades under the DJT ticker, has fallen from an opening week high of nearly $80 to around $22 yesterday.

The Trump Media & Technology Group, which triggered the most recent dip by announcing it soon would float 21.5 million more shares, is trying to stop the slide by changing the narrative — and announcing new tech and content initiatives.

While Trump Media stock is tanking, CEO Devin Nunes has “big news” to turn things around. You will soon be able to watch old TV shows that have been canceled by every other platform, so Truth Social will be the only place you can see them. Might be time to go all in. pic.twitter.com/l1O7D5WCqW — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 17, 2024

Truth Social CEO, former Congressman Devin Nunes (R-CA), revealed the company’s plans on Real Voice America this week. Nunes said: “We’re now going to have the ability for canceled TV programs and — or not canceled, but maybe not allowed on all the platforms — you’ll be able to actually watch television within Truth Social.”

The stock continues to languish and the CEO’s announcement is being mocked on X — the larger Elon Musk-owned social media network — where Nunes’s big plans are garnering sarcastic comments including “Oh, that’s totally a game changer.” Speculation about which canceled TV programs is also part of the snark.

“Which shows? Charles in Charge, Silver Spoons, Hercules?” (Those canceled TV shows starred actors then in their prime — Scott Baio, Ricky Schroeder and Kevin Sorbo — who have since become vocal supporters of Trump.)

As seen below, Trump and Nunes go way back, with the DJT CEO once receiving a medal for protecting Trump when he was POTUS.

Above: Nunes being awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Trump on January 4, 2021, photo: The White House from Washington, DC, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

According to the Presidential Medal of Freedom 2021 press release, as chairman of the U.S. House Intelligence Committee “Nunes’ courageous actions helped thwart a plot to take down a sitting United States president.”