Fox News Compares Trump Trial to O.J. Simpson Double Homicide Trial

When former President Donald Trump left a Manhattan courtroom after the first day of his criminal trial, where he faces 34 counts of felony charges for allegedly falsifying business documents to cover up payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election, Fox News star Jesse Watters voiced his outrage at the trial.

Watters complained and claimed: “The jury pool is 90 percent Democrat… and the jury pool is basically like the OJ jury pool. You’re gonna have people trying to wiggle into that jury and send that message, just like what they did with the Juice.”

Jesse Watters: "The jury pool is 90% Democrat… and the jury pool is basically like the O.J. jury pool. You're gonna have people trying to wiggle into that jury and send a message just like they did with The Juice." pic.twitter.com/kTfqWqDBiI — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) April 15, 2024

Note: O.J. Simpson a.k.a. the Juice was charged with the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman; a jury found him not guilty of both murders. (He was later found to be liable in a civil suit.)

Watters added that it’s “going to be fun to watch Trump eye up these jurors” in the courtroom, though TV cameras are not allowed at Trump’s trial.

Note: Simpson’s trial was televised by closed-circuit TV camera via Court TV, and in part by other cable and network news outlets, for 134 days.

Another FOX News commentator, Charlie Hurt, also brought up O.J. Simpson while speaking about Trump’s alleged “hush money” trial. He said Trump is “going to take advantage of the cameras” outside of the courtroom, “and people are going to tune in. This is going to be better than the OJ trial.”

Charlie Hurt compared Trump's hush money trial to O.J. Simpson's double murder trial then he and Brian Kilmeade laughed about a court ordered gag order. I'm not sure if comparing Trump to O.J. Simpson is the wisest choice but OK. pic.twitter.com/6RXQVMtGEx — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) April 16, 2024

[Note: 150 million people tuned in on October 3, 1995 to watch the Simpson verdict delivered live on television.]

Hunt added, “People are going to tune in just to hear whatever hilarious stuff he has to say.”

Note: Simpson, who died last week, did not say hilarious things to the press when he stood trial for double homicide.