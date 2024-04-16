U.S. Senator Slams 4 Foreign Aid Bills as “Recipe For Purposeful Failure”

House Republican leadership is planning to propose four separate foreign aid bills which will decouple Israel aid from Ukraine aid. Each proposed bill — Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan each get their own, with the fourth focusing on national security priorities — will be voted on separately.

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) said, “It’s a disturbing development.”

Murphy, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee who helped negotiate the bipartisan foreign aid bill which passed in the Senate in February, reminds Americans that House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-GA) still has that bill “right in front of him.”

The $95 billion bill allocated $60 billion to Ukraine; $14.1 billion to Israel; $9.2 billion for humanitarian aid; and $4.8 billion to Taiwan and Indo-Pacific allies.

The new House strategy to pass four separate national security bills sounds like a recipe for purposeful failure.



Speaker Johnson should just call up the Senate Ukraine/Israel/humanitarian bill for a vote. It would pass. pic.twitter.com/H7Oi9g9LcT — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) April 16, 2024

Murphy points out that the majority of Johnson’s House members support the bill “and still, he continues to refuse to call it up for a vote. That bill could be on the president’s desk tomorrow, if Speaker Johnson just called for a vote.”

Murphy criticized Johnson’s leadership on the issue: “Every two days, he seems to have a new plan as to how he’s going to avoid doing the right thing…just taking a vote, letting his member decide.”

Far-right Republicans, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who filed a motion to vacate Johnson earlier in the month, do not approve of Johnson’s plan either. She said: “I am firmly against the plan as it stands right now.”

Note: Lawmakers will have 72 hours to examine the bills before they’re asked to vote on them, which could be as early as Friday.