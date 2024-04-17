Giuliani Says He Told Trump Getting “Dirty Information” From Foreigners Is a Crime

Rudy Giuliani yesterday lost his bid for a new trial in the defamation case brought against him by two former Fulton County, Georgia election workers, Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss.

In December, the former Mayor of New York City and ex-attorney for former President Donald Trump was ordered to pay $148 million in damages to Freeman and Moss, who Giuliani accused of ballot tampering in the 2020 presidential election.

Giuliani hasn’t taken the defamation result as a signal to stop talking off the cuff and leveling accusations — in a recent interview with Rev. Jackson Lahmeyer of the Sheridan Church in Tulsa, Giuliani leveled some strong accusations at former President Trump, even if his intent wasn’t malign, as it was deemed to be in the case of Moss and Freeman.

As seen in the video below, Giuliani tells a story about how Trump worked, negotiating deals by phone in “middle of the plane.” Giuliani says of Trump: “I knew everything he did. He was a very open man.” (Giuliani stresses that the timeframe he’s discussing was before Trump became President.)

Rudy Giuliani says Trump didn’t know it was a crime to get “dirty information” on political opponents from a foreign government. pic.twitter.com/vYxUxJJhGx — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) April 16, 2024

Giuliani then says: “If he was dealing with a Russian, he would say, ‘Okay, Boris, we got a deal.’ Boom, and he’d hang up. And then he’d tell ya. Because he had no idea — first of all, he didn’t know when I first explained it to him that this was a crime to get dirty information. He said ‘politicians get it all the time.'”

Giuliani goes on to explain “the theory” that if you “get it from a foreigner, it’s a campaign contribution and therefore its a violation of federal law.”

That’s how Giuliani says he explained the law to Trump, which means Trump knew the rules after they were explained to him, sometime before he became President.

Giuliani and Trump remain under indictment in Fulton County, on charges that they allegedly engaged in a criminal conspiracy to attempt to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election result.