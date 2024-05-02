Democratic Senator Makes Ron DeSantis Confession, “Pains Me Deeply”

While most of the media focus on Florida legislation this week concerns the activation of the state’s controversial six-week abortion ban, Republican Florida Governor and former 2024 GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis also passed legislation that bans lab-grown meat.

DeSantis said in a press release: “Today, Florida is fighting back against the global elite’s plan to force the world to eat meat grown in a petri dish or bugs to achieve their authoritarian goals.” The Governor added: “Our administration will continue to focus on investing in our local farmers and ranchers, and we will save our beef.”

U.S. Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) doesn’t agree with DeSantis often, but on this issue he does.

Pains me deeply to agree with Crash-and-Burn Ron, but I co-sign this.



As a member of @SenateAgDems and as some dude who would never serve that slop to my kids, I stand with our American ranchers and farmers. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/zZLYf8t5lI — Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) May 2, 2024

Fetterman wrote: “Pains me deeply to agree with Crash-and-Burn Ron, but I co-sign this.” He added that as a member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, & Forestry and “as some dude who would never serve that slop to my kids, I stand with our American ranchers and farmers.”

Dr. Uma Valeti, CEO of Upside Foods, a company that makes “meat from real animal cells,” responded to Fetterman: “Senator, you can have your opinions…but why BAN innovation in America and take away choice! You have not seen or tasted the products we make or met the hard working people toiling in the arena. They are also like your family members trying to do their best.”