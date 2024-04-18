Kari Lake Urges MAGA To “Strap on Your Glock”

Gun violence prevention activist Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action, is circulating a video of MAGA Arizona senatorial candidate Kari Lake speaking to a crowd at The Stillery bar and restaurant in Phoenix, Arizona.

With the video (below), Watts wrote: “Kari Lake called on Arizona supporters to arm themselves ahead of an ‘intense’ election and urged military and law enforcement veterans to be ‘ready’, ‘We are going to put on the armor of God, and maybe strap on a Glock on the side of us just in case.'”

In Lake Havasu, Kari Lake called on Arizona supporters to arm themselves ahead of an “intense” election and urged military and law enforcement veterans to be “ready”: “We are going to put on the armor of God, and maybe strap on a Glock on the side of us just in case.” pic.twitter.com/nPoFaPUJar — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) April 17, 2024

Lake said: “This is going to be a rough and tumble year… There’s crime on the streets, we see what’s happening in New York, people getting punched in the face, knocked over, stabbed in the street, we’re seeing it everywhere. And I said, this is going to be a year where you want to strap on your Glock.”

To a cheering crowd at the Phoenix event, Lake suggested that people wear more than one Glock: “You can put one here,” Lake said, gesturing to the side of her hip, “and one in the back or one in the front. Whatever you guys decide. Because we’re not going to be the victims of crime. We’re not going to have our Second Amendment taken away. We’re certainly not going to have our First Amendment taken away by these tyrants.”

Note: Glock pistols — which have been cited for ‘reliability, ease of use, and commonness’ — have often been used in mass shootings in the United States including the 2007 Virginia Tech shooting, the 2011 Tucson shooting, the 2012 Aurora shooting, the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, the 2015 Charleston church shooting, the 2016 Orlando nightclub shooting, the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting, and the 2022 New York City Subway attack, among others.